Premier League clubs are set to play their fourth game in a little over a week on New Year's day, with key battles at the top and bottom of the division set to get 2020 off with a bang.

What time, what channel and our predictions for the New Year's Day games in the Premier League

BRIGHTON v CHELSEA (12.30) - BT Sport 1

Consistency has been the missing ingredient in a youthful Chelsea side and manager Frank Lampard may look to inject some experience as he gets a chance to work in the transfer market for the first time next month. Their win at Arsenal on Sunday was crucial in their push to secure a top-four finish, yet this trip could be a tricky assignment as Graham Potter's Brighton are finding some form.

Verdict: A score draw in an entertaining encounter.

BURNLEY v ASTON VILLA (12.30) - BT Sport 2

The alarm bells are ringing for Villa manager Dean Smith after his side were hammered 3-0 by Watford. Burnley's defeat against Manchester United on Saturday was their fifth in front of their home fans, but they should have enough quality to see off a creaking Villa side.

Verdict: A home win to increase the gloom at Villa Park

NEWCASTLE v LEICESTER (3.0) - BT Sport 2

Two of the managers of the season meet at St James' Park, with Steve Bruce (right) piecing together a campaign that has been more impressive than his predecessor Rafael Benitez. Newcastle had 17 points from the first half of last season, but they head into this game with 25 on the board and will fancy their chances of adding the scalp of Leicester to their list after taking points from Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

Verdict: Leicester to settle for a point on Tyneside

SOUTHAMPTON v TOTTENHAM (3.0) - BT Sport 1

Jose Mourinho is looking to guide his latest team towards a top-four finish and despite some bumps in his opening couple of months, Spurs could move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea if results go their way today and with a transfer window now at his disposal to make changes to his squad, Mourinho will head into the New Year with optimism.

Verdict: Away win for Spurs

WATFORD v WOLVES (3.0)

Nigel Pearson has had a remarkable impact at Watford, with a side that looked doomed for relegation picking up seven points over the Christmas period. Pearson kept Leicester in the Premier League in 2015 and if they can take something from top-four chasers Wolves, there would be every reason to believe his latest escape act will be on the agenda in 2020.

Verdict: A score draw at Vicarage Road

MANCHESTER CITY v EVERTON (5.30) - BT Sport 1

City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his outgoing Premier League champions are in a difficult position heading into the New Year, with their hopes of catching Liverpool at the top of the table fading. An Everton side that has been revived by the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti (left) as manager will test their Premier League focus, with back-to-back wins for the new Toffees boss suggesting he will take his new club forward at a healthy pace.

Verdict: City to get the win, but both teams will score

NORWICH v CRYSTAL PALACE (5.30)

Norwich should have beaten Tottenham last Saturday and yet that has been a story Daniel Farke and his side have experience time and again in recent weeks. They lack the cutting edge to win games consistently, with away day specialists Crystal Palace likely to give them another bruising in what may be one of Wilfried Zaha's final games for the club ahead of a possible move in January.

Verdict: Palace to sneak an away win

WEST HAM v BOURNEMOUTH (5.30) - BT Sport 2

David Moyes faces a tough task as he returns for a second spell as West Ham manager, with a large proportion of the club's fans not keen to have him back at the helm. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is facing up to the biggest crisis of his reign, with wins against Manchester United and Chelsea papering over cracks in a team that has lost seven of their last nine Premier League games.

Verdict: West Ham to win in a low-quality encounter

ARSENAL v MANCHESTER UNITED (8.0) - BT Sport 1

The final Premier League game of the day sees two of the most successful clubs of the century clash at Emirates Stadium, yet this is no longer a clash that has implications on the title race. New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saw some positives in his side's defeat against Chelsea on Sunday, while there have been similar positive sentiments from United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But a glance at the league table confirms this is a clash between two clubs that have modified ambitions heading into 2020.

Verdict: A draw that may not suit either manager

Online Editors