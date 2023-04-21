What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Man United vs Brighton

BRIGHTON have never won the FA Cup. They came close in 1983, losing the Cup final replay to Manchester United.

Brighton had four Republic of Ireland internationals that day - Tony Grealish, Gary Howlett, Michael Robinson and Gerry Ryan.

United had three Irish internationals - Kevin Moran, Frank Stapleton and Ashley Grimes. Grimes had a left boot that was like a black and decker.

Alas, injury has ruled Brighton's and Ireland's man-of-the-moment, Evan Ferguson, out of this big Wembley showpiece.

United have won the Cup 12 times, the last time in 2016. This season, they were drawn at home in all their Cup ties. They won them all 3-1 – against Everton, Reading, West Ham and Fulham.

They have already lifted the Carabao Cup and a place in the top four looks very likely. So did a spot in the last four of the Europa League. Two-nil up and coasting against Sevilla at Old Trafford but the game finished 2-2.

Many still fancied United to come through the second leg, but they fell 3-0 to the Europa League masters. Conceding goals that were as soft as jelly in a performance they'd want to forget.

It was the worst possible lead-in to the FA Cup semi-final. Morale is sure to be low, but they'll have to banish the disappointment quickly.

Brighton were at home and resting. They are having a smashing season. They are 7th in the Premiership. In reaching the semi-final, they defeated Middlesbrough away, Liverpool at home, Stoke City away and Grimsby Town at home.

Last Saturday they arrived in London and beat Chelsea, 2-1. The same result they achieved at Old Trafford on the first day of the season.

Read More

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off Sunday at Wembley Stadium (4.30).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on BBC 1.

What the coaches say:

Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton): "We had a good result at Chelsea in our last game. That will give us confidence. Our injury problems make things more difficult. We want to finish the season strongly. It would be great for our fans if we could reach the Cup final."

Erik ten Hag (Manchester United): "Against Sevilla we let ourselves down, and our fans down. It was an unacceptable performance. We'll have to pick ourselves up now. If you want to win trophies, you have to show character. And we have bounced back before this season."

Predicted score

Manchester United 1 Brighton 0