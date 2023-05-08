What time, what channel and all you need to know about Real Madrid v Manchester City

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior under pressure from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during last year's Champions League semi-finals. Photo: Getty Images — © UEFA via Getty Images

Manchester City travel to the Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final where they will seek revenge for last year’s last-four defeat to Real Madrid.

City had been leading 1-0 during the second leg 12 months ago and 5-3 on aggregate heading into stoppage time, when they suddenly capitulated and conceded twice, allowing Real to win in extra time.

Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 20 matches – 17 of which they have won – and have a strong chance of winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

With the LaLiga title seemingly out of reach, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost two of their last three league matches, suggesting the wily Italian has been prioritising other games.

Those would be Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, which they won 2-1, and the two City encounters over the coming week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid v Manchester City will kick off at 8.0pm on Tuesday night in Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium.

Where to watch

The game will be broadcast on RTÉ2, with Peter Collins presenting all the pre-match build-up from 7.30pm, while BT Sport 1’s coverage begins at 7.0pm.

Team news

Luka Modric must prove he is fit to start against Manchester City after just making his return to the pitch in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final following a hamstring injury.

Dani Ceballos is ruled out due to a thigh muscle injury, while Ferland Mendy (calf) and Eder Militao (suspended) are also unavailable to the hosts.

City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake both started in Saturday’s 2-1 league victory over Leeds despite fitness doubts last week.

Odds

Real Madrid 21/10; Manchester City 23/20; Draw 5/2