What time, what channel and all you need to know about Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday January 21, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

High-flying Brighton host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, after defeating the Reds 3-0 in the league a fortnight ago.

Here is all you need to know about the game, with Ireland striker Evan Ferguson looking to get on the scoresheet again.

Sixth-placed Brighton have been in superb form of late, with four wins from their last six ahead of Sunday’s cup tie. They put four past Everton before thumping Middlesbrough 5-1 in the previous round. An inspired home win over Liverpool followed before Ferguson’s late leveller earned a point at Leicester last weekend.

Cup holders Liverpool have failed to match their form of recent seasons and sit in ninth with eight wins from 19 league games. They needed a replay to scrape past Wolves in the last round, while they suffered back-to-back league defeats to Brentford and Brighton this month.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday January 29 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Where can I watch the game?

The game is live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 12.45pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 will begin at 1pm.

What's the team news?

Roberto De Zebri has confirmed that Adam Lallana, Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte will all miss the tie, but reported no other injury concerns.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be without Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Arthur Melo for the trip to the south coast.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Sunday’s meeting will be the 38th between the sides, with Liverpool winning 20 and Brighton coming out on top six times.

It will be their first FA Cup clash in over a decade, after Kenny Daglish led the Reds to a 6-1 win in the fifth round in February 2012.

The sides first meeting came in this competition in 1908, as Liverpool needed a replay to progress to the third round. Earlier this month, a brace from Solly March and a late Danny Welbeck strike saw Brighton secure a first home league win over Liverpool since 1961.

Although Liverpool have won just one of their last six meetings against the Seagulls, they have not lost an FA Cup tie to them since 1984, as they look to retain the trophy for the first time.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are slight favourites at 29/20 with Brighton 8/5 and the draw is 13/5.

What the managers have to say?

Brighton boss Roberto De Zebri on facing Liverpool for the second time in two weeks, and losing two key players to injury.

“It will be a different game and against Liverpool it is always very difficult. They are a big, big team. We have respect for them but would like to repeat it (the 3-0 win) if possible.

“Lallana is one of the most important players in our squad but we can play without him. The younger players are improving and they are ready.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the cup holders tag and improving on their last performance against Brighton.

“Brighton is a really good moment, so it’s all about performing better. Being cup holders, I don’t think it’s a massive advantage. We start completely new

“It (the 3-0 defeat to Brighton) is still the worst game I have ever seen. Pretty much everything went wrong. We had to change the approach completely, not only against Brighton, but in general. We respect them a lot for good reasons. We have to make it more difficult for them and we will.”