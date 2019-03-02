New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has responded angrily to Celtic fans who have eviscerated him for leaving Parkhead for Leicester City.

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has responded angrily to Celtic fans who have eviscerated him for leaving Parkhead for Leicester City.

'What the f*** are you doing? Bloody hell, I'm one of you' - Brendan Rodgers responds to Celtic fans' criticism

Northern Irishman Rodgers enjoyed a special bond with Celtic fans during his three years with the club but his departure as the Bhoys target back-to-back trebles has been met with fury in some quarters.

During the week, a banner was unfurled by Celtic fans against Hearts reading: "You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud."

Celtic were also forced to release a statement condemning the behaviour of a small group of fans who were filmed singing vile songs about Rodgers in a pub before the Hearts match.

When Rodgers was asked about his thoughts, he said: "Is it that bad? So who is fuelling that? Where is it coming from?"

The Daily record reports that Rodgers was then asked what message he has for the Celtic fans.

"I'd ask them, 'What the f*** are you doing?’Bloody hell, I'm one of you!'.

"Okay, I made a career decision. But that doesn't make me any less of a Celt.

"A fraud? Someone who turned up at half seven every morning of his life? Who was in there until all hours of the night? Who took over 60 games a season, preparing a team, changing a culture and a standard at a club, filling the support again?

"It is sad if it has gone that way. If it is to this depth, for someone who has given so many happy memories to a lot of people and has left the club in the position they are in with the stability, it is sad. I haven't exactly left a sinking ship."

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Online Editors