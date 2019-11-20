What next for Mauricio Pochettino following Tottenham exit?

The Argentinian paid the price for poor domestic form in 2019, even though they played in the Champions League final less than six months ago.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what might be in store next for Pochettino.

Taking a sabbatical

Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season (Adam Davy/PA)

It would be a surprise to see Pochettino head straight into another job, especially as he floated the idea earlier this year of taking a sabbatical when he eventually left Spurs. He is almost certainly going to head back to his house in Barcelona and will want time to reflect on his time in London and take a rest – this is his first time out of work since becoming a manager. Taking six months out will help recharge his batteries and take him nicely to the summer, when some elite jobs are likely to become available.

Bayern Munich

Pochettino’s Spurs were thrashed 7-2 at home by Bayern earlier this season (John Walton/PA)

Pochettino was one of the favourites to take over at Bayern Munich, even before he was dismissed by Spurs. The Bundesliga giants are clearly willing to overlook the fact they hammered Pochettino’s side 7-2 in the Champions League earlier this season and are keen for him to replace Niko Kovac. Hans-Dieter Flick is in interim charge, but is likely to make way and it is a job Pochettino may fancy. He would have money to spend, would inherit a young and exciting squad, and would find winning silverware almost a formality.

Real Madrid

Pochettino, right, has been linked with the Real Madrid hot-seat currently occupied by Zinedine Zidane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wanted by Real Madrid last summer, there was always a sense that the Bernabeu job was the one thing that would tempt Pochettino away from Spurs. He said as recently as last week that he wants to manage in Spain and has also previously stated that he would find it hard to turn Madrid down. There is no current vacancy, of course, as Zinedine Zidane remains in charge, but things can quickly change at the Spanish club and Pochettino may just want to hang fire in case it comes up.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has replaced Pochettino at Spurs – could Pochettino be on his way to Old Trafford? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Pochettino’s successor at Tottenham is dripping in irony, considering it seemed a given it would be the Argentinian who replaced Mourinho at Manchester United last season. United made Pochettino their number one target when Mourinho was axed, but the brilliant caretaker spell of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed their thinking. However, the Norwegian has not gone on to totally convince since being given the permanent position, and Pochettino’s availability will not have gone unnoticed by the Old Trafford board.

PA Media