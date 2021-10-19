‘What is his style? What does he do?’ – Jamie Carragher questions Manchester United’s direction under Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The countdown is on to Manchester United's mammoth Premier League showdown with Liverpool on Sunday and the Sky Sports duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have sparked a debate after picking their combined line-ups for the two old rivals.

Liverpool will head into the game looking to open up a seven-point lead on their old rivals and United, with Carragher and Neville agreeing that eight players from Jurgen Klopp's team would make the composite eleven.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were named by both former Liverpool defender Carragher and United great Neville.

They differed on three selections, with Neville picking United's Harry Maguire in his defence, while he also picked Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

Carragher went for Liverpool's Joel Matip in his defence, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood his only United picks.

"Right now, Ronaldo would not get into the Liverpool team," declared Carragher. "Greenwood is a great player. I think he's a great player and I'm a massive fan.

"I also think Fernandes would give goals and assists that Liverpool don't have at the moment, so that's why I went for him."

Carragher also suggested United will not achieve success so long as under-pressure United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in charge.

"What is his style? What does he do? I keep hearing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking about Manchester United of the past, counter-attacking, scoring great goals - it's like a history lesson at Manchester United," said Carragher.

"He was part of that history - it was amazing. What does Solskjaer do? What's his idea? I don't see it in terms of a plan.

"If I go back to Jurgen Klopp's first game, Adam Lallana comes off and falls in his arms, we know what it's about.

"Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, three at the back, we know what it's about. Pep Guardiola's first game? Full-backs were in midfield, you can see it, you can feel it.

"This Manchester United at times are pressing on their own, at times are walking about. This doesn't get worked on the training pitch and if it is, then the players aren't taking any notice.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a really good job as Manchester United manager. This could have gone horribly wrong for United. He came into the job with experience from Scandinavia and a year at Cardiff.

"I can't judge Solskjaer against Jose Mourinho or Louis van Gaal, who did average jobs themselves. Solskjaer will not win a Premier League or a Champions League as Manchester United manager. He is not at the level as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola, who have got years of experience and have won major trophies.

"Ole hasn't got that. So where he's got them means he's done a really good job. But this team is a good team.

"There is a feeling that if Ole wins a trophy, he should stay in a job. United are only going to win the FA Cup or Europa League - if he won one of them, United will still need to have a better manager. That's not a criticism of Ole but they need a manager that can compete with the other managers in this league.

"He knows himself as does every Manchester United fan, that he isn't at the same level as the other manager at the top of the Premier League."