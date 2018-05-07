The fight against relegation and the battle for Champions League places have yet to be decided in the Premier League.

What can be decided in the Premier League this week?

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the issues that will be settled during the final week of the season.

Everton v Southampton – Premier League – Goodison Park With things pretty much decided towards the top of the Premier League, the main interest is at the bottom end of the table. West Brom’s impressive late rally appears to be too little, too late as if there is a winner in Tuesday’s clash between 18th-placed Swansea and 17th-placed Southampton, both of whom have 33 points, then that would condemn the Baggies to relegation. However, a draw at the Liberty Stadium would see West Brom’s fight for survival extended to the final day of the campaign when they would have to win at Crystal Palace as well as relying on defeats for Swansea, who host relegated Stoke, and Southampton, who host champions Manchester City. The Baggies would also require a four-goal swing with Saints.

Who is staying up? 👀#PL pic.twitter.com/9RV4vSnc2Z — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018 A draw would leave Swansea needing to better Southampton’s result on Sunday as their goal difference is worse than that of Saints. Should Swansea beat Southampton then they would still need a point against Stoke on Sunday to stay up.

Should Southampton win in Wales then that would almost guarantee their survival as their goal difference is already seven better than Swansea’s heading into Tuesday’s game. Huddersfield survive a second-half onslaught to earn a huge point against the Champions#MCIHUD pic.twitter.com/x1hzjaNaQA — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018 As things stand, Huddersfield – in 16th place and three points ahead of Swansea and Southampton – still need two points to ensure they stay up and they travel to Chelsea on Tuesday before finishing off the season at home to Arsenal on Sunday. However, if there is a winner in the Swansea and Southampton clash then one point will be enough for the Terriers from their remaining two matches.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Premier League – Stamford Bridge Chelsea’s win against Liverpool at the weekend kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four but they are reliant on either Liverpool or Tottenham slipping up. Antonio Conte’s team can end the campaign with a maximum of 75 points with wins in both of their remaining games against Huddersfield and Newcastle. That means that third-placed Liverpool still need a victory against Brighton at Anfield on the final day of the season to ensure a top-four finish, with their goal difference vastly superior to Chelsea’s.

The top four race is 🔛#PL pic.twitter.com/HxU5YNYZM7 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018 Tottenham hold a two-point cushion over Chelsea and victory at home to Newcastle on Tuesday night would see Spurs overtake Liverpool. The north London side need four more points from their matches against Newcastle and Leicester to ensure they finish in the top four as, like Liverpool, their goal difference is far better than Chelsea’s.

Press Association