So here’s to you Callum Robinson. The Creeping Jesuses love you more than you will know.

It was a 26-year-old footballer’s turn in the Covid stocks last week. He succeeded GAA players celebrating county finals, GAA players training on the sly, GAA fans watching county finals, students at house parties in Limerick, students partying outside in Galway, people drinking in South William Street, people who went to Cheltenham, people who went to Majorca, people who went to holiday homes, who came home for Christmas or went to the beach in summertime.

Then there were those who queued for chips in Howth or danced to The Killers or went to a local market or ran a local shop which got anonymously lacerated on social media or simply observed that it would be nice if kids could play outside with their friends and promptly received tweets, accompanied by a picture of a fatigued doctor, accusing them of not caring about human life.

Sometimes it seems the majority of the Irish population has been Covid Shamed. We must surely be approaching herd immunity. You’d be, as the hip young people say, so tired.

Those who lashed into Robinson tried to justify their attacks by using the well-worn argument that the player is ‘a role model’. But anyone basing health decisions on the behaviour of a moderately well known West Brom player may have bigger problems than possibly catching Covid.

Even if Robinson really did command enormous public influence, his admission that he has no intention of getting vaccinated came too late to make any difference. With over 92 per cent of the Irish adult population having received the vaccine already, his revelation changes nothing. The minds of vaccine sceptics were made up a long time before last week.

Calls for Robinson to be dropped from the Ireland squad make no sense because we know he’s only one of several players who’ve decided not to take the vaccine. So unless you want a mass clear-out, you’re essentially arguing that Robinson should be punished for telling the truth.

It’s actually to the player’s credit that he gave a straight answer rather than indulging in the kind of ‘I can neither confirm nor deny’ rigmarole popular with crooked politicians.

There were even suggestions Stephen Kenny should kick all non-vaccinated players off the squad. The only effect of such an internationally unprecedented move would be to weaken the team so severely that the manager would lose his job.

Proponents of such drastic action insist it would ‘send a message’. The message presumably being that the Republic of Ireland is a unique enclave of moral superiority. We’ve always had a weakness for that old chestnut, even though the rest of the world couldn’t care less.

That being said, Robinson’s decision not to take the vaccine is an unquestionably foolish one which has already affected his ability to do his job properly. It’s had a detrimental effect on the international career of not just the player but also the manager who defended him last week.

Among the games Robinson has missed due to his two bouts of Covid was Ireland’s away match against Portugal last month. An Irish team hanging on to a one-goal lead that night were beaten by two late strikes, one in the sixth minute of injury-time, from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given that just six days later Robinson played a leading role in a stirring comeback when introduced against Serbia, Ireland might have escaped with a positive result had he been available in Faro.

For all the faux indignation about a slap in the face to frontline workers, the people Callum Robinson let down were his teammates. Though, as quite a few of them aren’t vaccinated either, they could hardly complain.

Why is the rate of vaccine uptake so low in professional soccer compared to the general population? The education and social background of players has been mentioned but this idea comes perilously close to snobbish condescension. You don’t need either a university degree or a middle-class upbringing to realise that taking a vaccine during a pandemic is a good idea. Many of the Irish 92 per cent have neither.

The answer could have more to do with the unusual nature of professional soccer. An enclosed world whose talented inhabitants have achieved success by a single-minded focus on one specialised objective and regard themselves as belonging to an elite may be peculiarly susceptible to the lure of conspiracy theories.

That’s why a decade ago Silicon Valley was the heartland of the anti-vaccine movement and played a major role in disseminating propaganda against the MMR jab. As recently as 2015, Wired, the Sports Illustrated for nerds, ran a famous story entitled, ‘The sickeningly low vaccination rates at Silicon Valley Day Cares’.

Vaccine scepticism’s subsequent adoption by the far right means this inconvenient episode has been largely brushed under the carpet. But it’s worth bearing in mind next time you hear the tech industry claim to be society’s great bulwark against disinformation.

Elite level soccer is, like Silicon Valley, a world dominated by successful and somewhat arrogant young men with limited knowledge of the world elsewhere. The idea of being privy to some esoteric truth hidden from lesser mortals has a special appeal for such young men, whether in Sandwell or San Jose.

But what Callum Robinson, or any footballer, thinks about the Covid vaccine hardly matters. It’s silly to imagine that the ability to kick a football confers special insight into any other area of life. Why should it?

We in the media like to pretend it does. Hence the enormous amount of fawning stories detailing sports stars’ opinions about all kinds of issues. But they’re merely another form of that besetting 21st century sin, Celebrity Worship.

It seems no great loss that we didn’t know Christy Ring’s thoughts on the Mother and Child Scheme, John Giles’ opinion of the Sunningdale Agreement or Lester Piggott’s feelings about the wisdom of replacing a Keynesian approach to economic policy with monetarism. What mattered was their performance in the arena.

The hounding of Robinson shows the pretence that sportspeople have valuable lessons to impart can be a double-edged sword. At least he has the consolation of being much better paid than most of Ireland’s other Covid punching bags. He shouldn’t take it personally. His time will be up soon.

But don’t worry indignation fans, there’ll be another scapegoat along in a minute.

Toon takeover shines a light on hollow rhetoric and foolish talk

Saudi Arabia’s arrival in the Premier League casts an ironic backlight on all the foolish talk of football’s new radicalism which did the rounds when the proposed European Super League went wallop.

How hollow that rhetoric rang after Newcastle was taken over by a consortium representing one of the world’s worst dictatorships. (Saudi makes the top 10 of least free countries in all the major league tables of this grim achievement.)

That 93 per cent of Newcastle fans approve the takeover shows why Amnesty International’s plea for the Premier League to consider human rights records when approving new owners will fall on deaf ears. It’s telling that the one obstacle had been a dispute between Saudi Arabia and a Qatari broadcaster which has a Premier League TV rights deal.

That was too much for the league to swallow. Torture, repression and state-sponsored assassination slip down more easily. Claims the Saudi regime won’t be directly involved in the club deserve contempt when 80 per cent of the shares are held by the state’s Public Investment Fund.

Fund chairman Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and leads the Saudi military campaign in Yemen which has been responsible for numerous civilian deaths.

We’ll, no doubt, soon hear he’s a “real football man”.

Miracle win denies veteran Weld his crowning achievement in Longchamp

A crowning achievement in the great career of Dermot Weld looked on the cards as Tarnawa began to get the better of favourite Hurricane Lane with less than 100 yards to go in last Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

But then 72/1 shot Torquator Tasso swooped on the outside for one of the greatest shocks in Arc history. Winning trainer Marcel Weiss could hardly be more different from the man he foiled.

Weld saddled his first winner in 1972, four years before Weiss was born. And while the Irishman has been training for half a century, the German only began in November 2019, although he’s worked in racing since his teens.

Weiss admitted that he’d have been happy with a top-six finish. But perhaps Torquator Tasso shouldn’t have been entirely written off.

In last year’s German Derby he came second to In Swoop, who was Arc runner-up by a neck to Sotsass.

There’s an Irish connection too, as 20-year-old Kildare jockey Seán Byrne rides for the Weiss stables in Mulheim and has piloted Torquator Tasso in training. Byrne, who started his career with John Oxx, currently lies second in the German apprentices championship.