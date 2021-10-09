| 10.4°C Dublin

What Callum Robinson, or any footballer, thinks about the Covid vaccine hardly matters

Eamonn Sweeney

Ireland striker Callum Robinson speaks after the World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Azerbaijan in Baku. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland striker Callum Robinson speaks after the World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Azerbaijan in Baku. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

So here’s to you Callum Robinson. The Creeping Jesuses love you more than you will know.

It was a 26-year-old footballer’s turn in the Covid stocks last week. He succeeded GAA players celebrating county finals, GAA players training on the sly, GAA fans watching county finals, students at house parties in Limerick, students partying outside in Galway, people drinking in South William Street, people who went to Cheltenham, people who went to Majorca, people who went to holiday homes, who came home for Christmas or went to the beach in summertime.

Then there were those who queued for chips in Howth or danced to The Killers or went to a local market or ran a local shop which got anonymously lacerated on social media or simply observed that it would be nice if kids could play outside with their friends and promptly received tweets, accompanied by a picture of a fatigued doctor, accusing them of not caring about human life.

