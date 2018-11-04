Wexford Youths seal the treble thanks to Katrina Parrock's first-half winner

Camogie Queen Katrina Parrock wrapped up the treble for Wexford Youths today at Lansdowne Road as her first-half winner saw off Peamount United in the FAI Women’s Cup final.

Parrock, who won four All-Ireland winners’ medals for her county, has now won two league titles and an FAI Cup.

She swivelled brilliantly 10 minutes before half-time inside the box to notch the only goal of an evenly-contested decider.

The surprise inclusion in the final was Rianna Jarrett, the Wexford striker who fractured a bone on her foot less than four weeks ago playing for Ireland against Poland.

Despite Wexford boss Tom Elmes all but ruling out the star striker, she appeared on the teamsheet to lead the line.

She didn’t have much service in the opening half hour as Peamount bossed possession. Their international striker Amber Barrett got the first sight on goal after only two minutes, scampering clear from a long ball only to be denied by Sophie Lenehan racing from her goal to clear.

The goalkeeper was kept busy in the opening stages. Áine O’Gorman’s curling shot forced her to tip over and then she had another rising effort from Megan Smyth-Lynch covered.

Kylie Murphy led by example for Wexford by breaking the Peas dominance with a shot on the half hour that whistled wide of the near post.

It triggered the turnaround in flow as the league champions applied enough pressure to take a lead into the break.

Firstly, they had a goal harshly disallowed on 34 minutes. Referee Vicki McEnery blew for an infringement on Naoisha McAloon after Edel Kennedy poked a volley in but it was her own player, Chloe Moloney, who had pushed the stopper in the lead-up.

It would matter little as the breakthrough arrived within 60 seconds. Emma Hansberry did well on the right side to skip by her marker and swing in a deep cross which Jarrett guided on her back. Parrock displayed excellent agility to wriggle away from Lauryn O’Callaghan at the back post and stab the home from six yards.

In a madcap end to the half, Parrock might have grabbed her second when left unmarked yet couldn’t react in time to finish another close-range opening.

Peamount, for all the plat they enjoyed in the second half, failed to work McAloon. Two spurious penalty claims by Barrett were correctly waved away and they were restricted to long-range efforts by Karen Duggan and the last chance of the game in stoppage time for O’Gorman.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: S Lenehan; N Sinnott, L Dwyer, O Conlon, D Fahey; K Murphy; E Hansberry, E Kennedy, A Frawley, K Parrock (M Davidson 79); R Jarrett (Orla Casey 71).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: N McAloon; L O’Callaghan (L Masterson 90), L Corrigan, C Moloney, L McCartan (C Walsh 56); N Farrelly, K Duggan; A O’Gorman, E Ryan-Doyle, M Lynch (D Beirne 64); A Barrett.

Referee: Vicki McEnery (Westmeath)

Online Editors