Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy gets Player of the Year Award

Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths with her Player of the Year award and Team of the Year award. Photo: Sportsfile

Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy has been named Player of the Year at the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards.

The FAI Women's Cup-winning captain took the top prize for the first time, ahead of Galway WFC's Savannah McCarthy and Peamount United's Karen Duggan.

Murphy’s fellow Wexford player Aoibheann Clancy took the Young Player of the Year Award, pipping her teammate, teenager Ellen Molloy, and Shelbourne teen Jessie Stapleton.

The Manager of the Year Award went to veteran Noel King after the Dubliner guided Shelbourne to the League title and the runners-up spot in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup.

The Golden Boot went to Peamount's Áine O'Gorman for the third time in her career after she scored 16 goals, while the Golden Gloves award was snapped up by Shelbourne's Amanda Budden for registering 12 clean sheets.

In the EA SPORTS National Underage Leagues, the Under-19 award went to Galway WFC's Abbie Callanan and the Under-17 award to Treaty United's Michaela Lawrence.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards ceremony could not take place so a special show - hosted by Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh and Shane Dawson - was shown live on LOITV.

SSE Airtricity Women's National League Team of the Year

Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC)

Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Ciara Grant (Shelbourne)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)