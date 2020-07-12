'We've hid behind managers for long enough' - Seamus Coleman questions Everton teammates after abject defeat

Seamus Coleman of Everton reacts towards Jordan Pickford during the Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo by Ben Stansall/Pool via Getty Images)

SEAMUS Coleman has said that Everton players should be considering if they are good enough to play for the club after their abject defeat to Wolves.

The Irish captain spoke passionately in a post-match interview where he suggested that members of the squad could be on borrowed time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton's skipper hinted that players have used managerial instability as an excuse for their own struggles.

"He's a top manager and we can't keep hiding behind managers because we've hid behind managers for long enough," said Coleman, who was introduced as a first half substitute in the 3-0 reverse.

The 31-year-old said that players will have to work harder to save themselves.

"If we're not giving our all on a matchday or in a training session, then that will be it, see you later," he said, "That won't be good enough for this manager.

"He's not going to put up with performances like this. As a team, we need to be better, we need to go home and look ourselves in the mirror and ask are we good enough to play for this football club."

"I'm sure he's got his own thoughts about things were and his own ideas in place."

Ancelotti himself didn't hold back after the game and was heavily critical of his side's attitude.

"It was a really frustrating day and performance. The spirit of the team was unacceptable," he said.

"There are some excuses but I don't want to have excuses, the performance was not acceptable. I spoke to the players and we have to prepare and work differently and have a different attitude.

"I don't want to talk individually about every single player. I said to them this attitude is not acceptable for me and we have to change immediately. I want to see a different spirit.

"If I have to be honest, in some games the spirit was really good. Liverpool, Norwich, Leicester. It's difficult to accept for this reason because this team has a fighting spirit."

Online Editors