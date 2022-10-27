'We've got to take our home form over there' - Stephen Bradley challenges Shamrock Rovers to pack Tallaght form into Euro travels

Stephen Bradley has challenged his players to bring their home form to Sweden next week in an attempt to finish their Europa Conference League campaign on a high.

The depleted Hoops picked up a point from the visit of Gent to Tallaght to collect €166,000 for their efforts, with Bradley paying tribute to his players for digging in when faced with adversity.

He felt their overall performance wasn’t as good as in the draw with Djurgardens and the unlucky home defeat to Molde, yet stressed that their gameplan was disrupted by first half injuries to Chris McCann and Dylan Watts that followed Rory Gaffney’s early opener.

Rovers defended stoutly until teenager Justin Ferizaj – who was about to be replaced – picked up a second yellow card with Gent equalising from their next attack. They couldn’t find a winner despite playing against ten men for 15 minutes plus injury time.

The Hoops will finish their campaign against the already qualified group winners Djurgardens next Thursday and will have the chance to add more prize money to the €4m in the bank.

“We’ve got to take our home form over there and see where it takes us,” says Bradley, whose side have suffered four away defeats from six European trips this year.

“They’ve proven to be the best team in the group, they came from two down against Molde tonight to win 3-2 which is not easy to do but we need to take our three home performances with us next week and have a right go against them. We have nothing to worry about.

“I felt our gameplan was working tonight, we know how they press and we were getting through it quite comfortably but when we had to make two changes to our midfield, it really disrupts it. I thought the players dealt with it really well.”

Bradley gave special praise to Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia, two squad members who recovered from long-term injuries to play a full part in a decimated midfield department.

And he backed up Stephen Kenny’s assessment that Farrugia is capable of playing for Ireland. He thrived at U-21 level under Kenny before enduring a desperate run of bad luck.

“I’ve no doubt he is (capable)” said Bradley of the 23-year-old who is adjusting to a new role at right wing back. “We’ve had five internationals when we’ve been here so why can’t he? There’s no reason why he can’t be the next one.

“I think Neil’s attributes are as good as anyone, we’ve known that for some time. It’s the reason we’ve been so patient.”