Former St Patrick's Athletic star Chris Forrester will return to Ireland after SPL side Aberdeen agreed to terminate his contract for personal reasons.

Former St Patrick's Athletic star Chris Forrester will return to Ireland after SPL side Aberdeen agreed to terminate his contract for personal reasons.

'We’ve allowed him to be back with his family in Ireland' - Aberdeen agree to terminate Chris Forrester's contract

Forrester joined the Dons from Peterborough United last summer and hoped to use the move to Scotland to reignite his career, but he started just one of their 21 league games, and manager Derek McInnes has confirmed that Forrester (26) has left the club.

"It’s with a lot of sadness and regret that we’ve terminated Chris’s contract. At his request we’ve allowed him to be back with his family in Ireland," McInnes said in a statement on the club's website.

"He’s had a lot to contend with in his personal life and as a club, we have an understanding of the situation and we wish him well with his future career."

A product of schoolboy club Belvedere, Forrester began his senior career with Bohemians and won league and FAI Cup honours with St Pats before a 2015 move to Peterborough.

Online Editors