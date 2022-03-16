West Ham’s Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA over abuse of pet cat

The RSPCA has started the process of bringing a prosecution against West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, pictured, after he was filmed kicking and slapping one of his pet cats (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan are being prosecuted by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act, the charity has said.

Kurt Zouma was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA taking the 27-year-old’s two pet cats into care the same month.

Yoan Zouma’s club suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident, and said in a club statement issued earlier on Wednesday afternoon that he had been charged.

The RSPCA released its own statement later, which read: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”