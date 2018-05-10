West Ham v Manchester United – Story of the match

Luke Shaw nearly scored his first goal for United in the opening period and tempers flared towards the end of the match, but visiting boss Jose Mourinho will not have cared too much.

London Stadium stalemate enough for Man Utd to secure second spot #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/w5MsEJ3AR6 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 10, 2018

His side, who can no longer be caught by Tottenham, made sure of a top-two spot for the first time since their title-winning season of 2012-13, which was the last campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Tweet of the match

👏 #PL clean sheet No.18 of the season means @D_DeGea wins his 1st @CadburyUK Golden Glove award 👏 pic.twitter.com/0vooiAKonE — Premier League (@premierleague) May 10, 2018

Star man – Adrian

Absolutely superb from Adrian!



First he denies Sanchez in the box, and then saves Shaw's fierce strike onto the post. #WHUMUN 0-0 (23) pic.twitter.com/0LDCWyDZUG — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 10, 2018

The Spaniard has been preferred to England goalkeeper Joe Hart in recent games and he repaid David Moyes’ faith in him by shutting out Manchester United. Adrian produced a brilliant double save to keep out efforts from Alexis Sanchez and Shaw before pushing away a long-range Sanchez strike on the stroke of half-time. He had a more comfortable second half as United struggled to carve out opportunities.