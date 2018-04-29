West Ham v Manchester City – story of the match

Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were on target, while Pablo Zabaleta scored an own-goal against his old club, as Pep Guardiola’s title winners cruised to a record-equalling 30th victory of the campaign.

Aaron Cresswell pulled one back for West Ham, who are still only three points above the relegation zone with a troubled campaign destined for a nervous finish.

They now require two goals and three points from their three remaining games to break another two Premier League records.

Tweet of the match

Watching this game and remembering when we left Upton Park to compete with the top six. We now have the worst defensive record in the league. Why did we rip up our history to have seasons like this? — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2018

Man of the Match – Raheem Sterling

Sterling (right) was superb as he tormented the West Ham defence

The 23-year-old may not have been able to get himself among the goals but he more than made up for that by laying on two assists and proving a constant thorn in the side of the beleaguered West Ham rearguard. He should have capped his display with a goal of his own but could not beat Adrian, while he was also clearly fouled inside the box, only for referee Neil Swarbrick to turn a blind eye. England manager Gareth Southgate will be delighted if the winger can remain in such form heading into the World Cup this summer.

Moment of the match

Jesus added the third after a wonderful exchange of passes with Sterling. The Brazilian collected the ball from his team-mate before coolly slotting home past Adrian to make sure the Premier League champions were heading home with three well-deserved points.