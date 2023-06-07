West Ham v Fiorentina: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Europa Conference League final

West Ham bid for a first European trophy since landing the Cup Winner’s Cup in 1965 against Italian side Fiorentina this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic with an 8.00pm kick-off on Wednesday.

What’s the team news?

Declan Rice will captain the Hammers in what will almost certainly be his final game for the club with Arsenal and Manchester United among those vying for his signature.

David Moyes has a fully-fit squad, bar injured striker Gianluca Scamacca, as West Ham bid to end a trophy drought stretching back to 1980’s FA Cup win over Arsenal.

Cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will start but regular number one Lukasz Fabianski, something of a penalty-saving expert over the years, could still have a major role to play if the final goes to a shoot-out.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1. It is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media and BT Sport Players and will also be shown on BT Sport’s YouTube channel for free.

Fiorentina v West Ham: Europa Conference League final preview

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

David Moyes may stand just one match from writing his name into West Ham folklore, but he will not compare himself to the club's two managerial greats.

Former West Ham striker Brian Dear, now 79, recalls the east London club's famous Cup Winner’s Cup win – and will be in Prague as current team tries to emulate it this week

And Roberto de Ponti has this look at the Fiorentina fan culture for you.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides met before in the Anglo-Italian League Cup back in 1975 on a home and away basis with Fiorentina winning both legs 1-0.

What are the odds?

There’s little between the teams with West Ham priced at 17/10 and Fiorentina 7/4. The draw after 90 minutes is 2/1.

What are the coaches saying?

David Moyes:

“It is slightly surreal. Today, to turn up and have your own dressing room is a big thrill for me. I really hope I can take it to the next level and win the game.

“I’ve had a really good career since I started coaching at 35. Over a thousand matches, been in some finals, had some promotions. But this is the biggest moment. To be a coach for as long as I’ve been, you’re obviously doing something right.”

Vincenzo Italiano:

“West Ham were one of the strongest teams in the tournament and they reached the final, confirming their strength.

“They have high-quality players, very strong. But we also reached the final so we are also strong and we are here to play all our cards. We are ready for it.”