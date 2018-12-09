West Ham striker Javier Hernandez enjoying football again

Javier Hernandez admitted he is enjoying his football again following West Ham’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Javier Hernandez admitted he is enjoying his football again following West Ham’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Hernandez scored his third goal in the space of a week as the Hammers made it three wins on the spin.

The Mexican striker has at times cut a frustrated figure since joining West Ham for £16million in July 2017, and there were even rumours he could leave in January.

But he said: “I’m trying my best – I’m enjoying playing football, that’s what I love most and thankfully the points and goals are coming as well. Hopefully this run keeps going.

“Getting the three points was the most important thing and we must keep going now. We have a full week until our next game against Fulham and that’s a good thing as we can recover properly and work very hard ahead of that one.”

West Ham trailed at half-time to James McArthur’s early goal, but two sublime curlers from Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson, either side of Hernandez’s poacher’s strike, put them in charge before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” added Hernandez. “We scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half and that shows the attacking power we have.

“We knew it was going to be tough as we were one down, but we scored very good goals from the chances we got and thankfully we got the advantage.

“People could say that it was a typical goal of mine, and I’m very glad because we won. I always say the goals that I score have exactly the same value as the other ones so I don’t mind.”

Palace are hovering uncomfortably above the relegation zone after one win in 10 but manager Roy Hodgson feels there is more to come from his side.

“At half time I thought we were quite fortunate to be in the lead, I don’t think we played anywhere near as good football as we’re capable of playing,” he said.

“Funnily enough in the second half we played better, but unfortunately we conceded three goals and as a result we were chasing – 3-1 away from home against a team of West Ham’s quality is not easy.

“We did pull one back, but we only gave ourselves 10 minutes to get a third and we weren’t capable of that.”

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association