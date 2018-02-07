West Ham sign Patrice Evra on short-term contract

The 36-year-old Frenchman arrives as a free agent, having been without a club since he left Marseille in November after kicking one of the club’s fans before a Europa League match.

The incident saw Evra banned from UEFA competition for the rest of the season, but he will be able to play domestically for West Ham. Welcome Patrice! https://t.co/qnWvOEgpMc — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 7, 2018 Hammers boss David Moyes, who managed Evra at Manchester United, needed to bolster a squad decimated by injuries to a host of key players.

Most of those injuries are in midfield and attack, although left wing-back Arthur Masuaku is still suspended for the next four matches for spitting in the recent FA Cup defeat at Wigan. Evra told the club website: “I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game.

We love this game! #ForEvraBlowingBubbles pic.twitter.com/UugpXaL6um — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 7, 2018 “It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job. “When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my team-mates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the chairman, to the manager to all my team-mates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother.

“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new team-mates made me smile!” Evra, who won the Premier League five times with United and the Serie A title twice with Juventus, could make his Hammers debut against Watford on Saturday.

Press Association