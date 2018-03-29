West Ham ramp up security for Southampton clash

West Ham have given further details of the enhanced security measures put in place for Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton at the London Stadium.

West Ham have given further details of the enhanced security measures put in place for Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton at the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ last home game against Burnley on March 10 was marred by a number of crowd disturbances.

Five fans invaded the pitch while co-owner David Sullivan was struck by a coin after a protest in front of the directors’ box turned nasty. A number of banning orders have since been issued and more are expected to follow. The club are now taking steps to avoid any repeat and have announced that there will be an increased police and security personnel presence this weekend. Additional security gates have also been installed to limit fans’ movements around the stadium.

The announcements follow reports earlier in the week that a security barrier would be erected to prevent supporters getting too close to the directors’ box. A statement from the club read: “Every ticket-holder is an ambassador for this club and we would like to remind those coming to London Stadium on Saturday of their responsibilities to themselves, their fellow supporters, the team and everyone associated with the club to support West Ham United in a passionate, respectful manner.

“Lifetime bans were issued to individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play during the Burnley fixture, while a number of others were banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the directors’ box. As part of an ongoing thorough investigation, the club expect additional bans to be confirmed imminently.

“During the second half of that Burnley game, we witnessed scenes that none of us would like to see repeated and this Saturday we encourage you all to join us in backing the team in a hugely important fixture and make us all feel proud of West Ham United again,” the club added.

Press Association