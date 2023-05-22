West Ham players facing Uefa charges for protecting families from AZ Alkmaar ultras

The West Ham United players who jumped into the stands on Thursday night to protect their families from AZ Alkmaar thugs look likely to face an Uefa charge, with the governing body now under pressure over timing.

The silence from Uefa over the issue on Friday suggests that officials may allow the process to run past the date of the Europa Conference League final on June 7, when West Ham play Fiorentina at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Declan Rice, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio could all face bans from Uefa competition unless they could persuade a commission these were exceptional circumstances.

It is highly unlikely that Uefa would want the players to be banned for the final, but officials will also feel that they have to follow the process. AZ Alkmaar will be charged for the behaviour of their supporters.

The consensus was that the players were left with no choice but to intervene when AZ Alkmaar ultras swarmed into the section where players’ families and friends were seated, following the Dutch side’s semi-final defeat.

The events after the game are likely to be included in the official report, with the possibility of a charge under article 15 covering misconduct of players and officials, which includes the provocation of supporters.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body handles all cases, independent from the Uefa executive. Those subject to a charge from Uefa inspectors can, if found guilty, go to an appeal and request a stay of execution.

The response of the West Ham players to the violence in the stand has been met with widespread sympathy. Former West Ham captain Joe Cole, who was at the game as a pundit, said that the players had no choice. He wrote: “As for West Ham’s players, I hope that Uefa are not considering any charge in that respect. They did what they had to do.”

AZ Alkmaar face a stadium shutout over the chaos as the club's failure to provide adequate security for the players' families draws mounting criticism.

Security inside stadiums is ultimately a host club's responsibility rather than police's. Security experts say AZ were "clearly" at fault.

"AZ should have made sure that they had a sort of a safe environment for the visiting fans to be in," said Rowland Stone, a veteran former Metropolitan Police officer who now works with Premier League clubs.

West Ham's first-team coach Kevin Nolan also urged Uefa to issue tough punishments, telling BBC 5 Live "I am disgusted that they would come and go for family, which is what they did".

Stone, who spent more than 30 years in the Met before founding Tyler Security, said: "Someone obviously hasn't done enough.It is plainly obvious that friends and families of the players should be placed in the safest sections of a stadium, with more stewards.”