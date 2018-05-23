West Ham owner wants Manuel Pellegrini to turn Ireland's Declan Rice into a 'strong English defender'
West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has suggested that he wants new manager Manuel Pellegrini to develop Republic of Ireland international Declan Rice into an England player.
Pellegrini was announced as David Moyes’ successor on Tuesday, being made the third best paid manager in the Premier League in the process, on a three year contract.
With such a pay-packet, coupled with the Hammers having one of the biggest wage bills in the league, there was some worry that West Ham’s owners would be expected too much of their new boss.
And it appears as though that is the case, with co-owner Gold telling talkSPORT his dreams for 19-year-old Rice, who made his debut for the club earlier this season.
“I’m looking forward to the new manager turning Declan Rice into a strong English defender for the future of the England team,” Gold told the radio station.
The only problem with that is that Rice, who played 27 times last season, has represented the Republic of Ireland since under-16s and made his senior international debut in March this year, during a 1-0 win to Turkey.
