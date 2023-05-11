West Ham overturn AZ lead to put one foot in Europa Conference League final

West Ham 2 AZ Alkmaar 1

West Ham players celebrate after Michail Antonio scored his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg at London Stadium — © AP

West Ham United came surging back with goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio to beat AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands 2-1 after trailing at halftime in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

The Premier League side are now in a strong position to reach a first European final since 1976 as they head to the AZ Stadium in Alkmaar for the return next Thursday.

Benrahma equalised with a 67th-minute penalty and Antonio poached the winner nine minutes later after Tijani Reijnders had thrashed home a long-range effort to give the Dutch visitors a shock 41st-minute lead.

West Ham produced a dominant second-half performance and might have won by more as they finished much stronger against a tiring Dutch side.

In the other Europa Conference League semi-final first leg, Swiss side Basel produced a shock to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Italy.

Fiorentina had taken the lead in the 25th minute through Arthur Cabral, but Andy Diouf equalised for Basel in the 70th minute, before Zeki Amdouni grabbed the winner in the 93rd minute.