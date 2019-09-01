West Ham now playing the way Pellegrini envisioned

Manuel Pellegrini feels West Ham finally started playing the way he wants them to during their 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich.

Manuel Pellegrini feels West Ham finally started playing the way he wants them to during their 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich.

The in-form Sebastien Haller put his side ahead after just 24 minutes at the London Stadium, tapping home a pass from Arthur Masuaku.

Andriy Yarmolenko then struck with his first goal since September 2018 to give the Hammers their first three points at home this season and their third consecutive win in all competitions.

Reflecting on the game, Pellegrini said: “I think that in the first 10, 15 minutes they had a lot of possession and they made dangerous actions inside or near our box.

“I think that after that we increased our pace to recover the ball, we had a good possession and we started playing the way that I see this team playing in the Premier League.”

The Chilean manager was also full of praise for the attitude shown by his players, even after they took the lead.

He said: “We scored a goal and we continued to try to create chances.

“We try to be a complete team, defending all the players in their current positions when we don’t have the ball.”

The Hammers conceded 55 goals in the Premier League last season, and only kept seven clean sheets, but have one already this season, which pleased the manager.

“I said before this game, I said at the beginning of the season, I said also at the pre-season we need to improve in defending,” he said.

“We conceded too many goals last season. You can be a solid team in defending and be an attacking team also.

“I was very happy with the performance at the back.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has his own defensive problems to contend with after an injury to captain Christoph Zimmermann, leaving the club with just one fit centre-back.

The German defender was making his Premier League debut for Norwich, and had just returned from a knee injury before the challenge which forced him off in the 36th minute.

Speaking on Saturday about the injury, Farke said: “He’s on crutches at the moment and is on the way to the hospital. We have to wait for the scans.

“There was a tackle against his ankle, the ball was three yards away, he rolled his ankle.

“It’s totally swollen, I hope it’s not too bad because we deserve at the moment a bit of luck because of several injuries, but I can’t say too much at the moment because we have to wait for the outcome of the scans.”

Farke believed the tackle changed the course of the game, adding: “In general today this result is tough to take.

“When my player, my leader, my captain has to go off after such a situation it influences the game.”

PA Media