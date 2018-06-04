West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and wife robbed by armed muggers
Recently-appointed manager was travelling to a restaurant with wife Carola Pucci when they were held up at gunpoint back in their homeland of Chile
Manuel Pellegrini has thanked Chilean police after the West Ham United manager and his wife were mugged by armed robbers back in his homeland.
The couple were held up by gunmen on Saturday night while they made their way to a restaurant with friends, with Carola Pucci, Pellegrini’s wife, having her handbag stolen.
Police confronted the gunmen, who returned fire before speeding off in a stolen Porsche Cayenne that was later found abandoned by authorities.
Police said that no one was injured in the incident, and 64-year-old Pellegrini posted a message on Twitter to thank them for their help at the weekend.
“Thank you to @Carabdechile your quick and courageous reaction,” Pellegrini wrote. “I appreciate the support of the people. I hope you are given more powers to police and solve the issue of crime as soon as possible.”
The drama did not stop with the shootout, as the fleeing robbers laid down road spikes to prevent police from following them as they made their getaway, local media reported.
Online Editors