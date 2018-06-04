West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and wife robbed by armed muggers

The couple were held up by gunmen on Saturday night while they made their way to a restaurant with friends, with Carola Pucci, Pellegrini’s wife, having her handbag stolen.

Police confronted the gunmen, who returned fire before speeding off in a stolen Porsche Cayenne that was later found abandoned by authorities.

Police said that no one was injured in the incident, and 64-year-old Pellegrini posted a message on Twitter to thank them for their help at the weekend.