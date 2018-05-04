West Ham fine Andy Carroll after early bench exit against Manchester City

Andy Carroll has been fined by West Ham following what manager David Moyes described as his “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” behaviour against Manchester City.

Carroll, an unused substitute in West Ham’s 4-1 home defeat against the Premier League champions last Sunday, left the bench early, and was then sent home from training by Moyes 24 hours later after he refused to apologise.

In his Evening Standard column, Moyes said he was “disappointed” with Carroll’s actions, while also taking aim at the club for leaking details of his training-ground summit with the forward. “I was really disappointed in Andy,” Moyes said. “I don’t believe there was any excuse for what he did. He’s been fined but he has apologised, both to me and the players, and I think he understands it was wrong.

“The following day we had a discussion in the office at (West Ham’s training ground) Rush Green. I told him it was unacceptable and sent him away. “Within an hour, it seemed, it was out there for public consumption, which is also disappointing. Things go on all the time at clubs and there needs to be some privacy.”

Moyes added: “To be fair, Andy texted me later and apologised. I told him he needed to come in the following day and speak to me and the players and he did that. Since then, he’s been back training. “Initially, I wasn’t aware that he had left the bench and I didn’t hear what had happened until after the game. I just believe strongly that everyone is part of the team and everyone has to show that all the time, especially at this time of the season.”

Speaking at his press conference ahead of West Ham’s vital Premier League match against Leicester, Moyes confirmed Carroll would be in his squad to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium. “We have moved on,” Moyes said. “We’re quite happy that it is done in dusted. He was in the squad last week and that was why he was on the bench. He will be in the squad this weekend as well.”

West Ham remain in a precarious position in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone, following successive 4-1 defeats to Arsenal and City.

The Hammers are without a win from their last four games, and travel to Leicester before matches against Moyes’ former clubs’ Manchester United and Everton at the London Stadium.

“We have got three games to win,” Moyes said. “If we can win all three of those games then we might find ourselves quite high up the table so that is what we are going to try to do. “The mood is good. We were really disappointed with how we played, even against the champions, but overall they are keen to put it right. “The motivation and attitude has been very good. They know exactly what is at stake so we will all work together and try and get a result.”

