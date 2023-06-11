West Ham eager for Declan Rice bidding war as they target lavish fee

West Ham United's Declan Rice poses with the trophy at the Old Town Hall in Stratford, London, following Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final and ended their 43-year wait for a trophy. Picture date: Thursday June 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

WEST Ham are eager to set up an auction for Declan Rice, as they aim to secure a £100million fee for their captain.

Hammers chairman David Sullivan has confirmed Rice will leave the club this summer, with his final acting seeing him lift the Europa Conference League trophy last Thursday night.

That moment ensured Rice joined Bobby Moore as the only West Ham captain to lift a European trophy, but he has turned down the offer of a new contract and will leave this summer.

Arsenal are leading the chase to sign Rice, yet Sullivan is happy for the bidding process to include additional clubs as he looks to sell for a mega fee.

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has already held personal talks with Rice, but the England midfielder is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League as he weighs up his options.

Asked whether lifting the trophy in Prague was Rice’s last action as a West Ham player, Sullivan told talkSPORT: “I think it has to be. We promised him he could go.

“He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement.

“It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.

“I think the offers will start to come in. Three or four clubs have shown interest but, out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players.”

West Ham’s fans have been serenading Rice with the song ‘one more year’ for the last few months.

Yet the 24-year-old remains tight-lipped on his future, and said: “I’ve still got two years left. I know it’s a generic answer but there’s so much speculation, I see it all the time, but I can’t help that, it comes with playing football every day and doing what I do.

“My focus, and it has been since the World Cup, was to win this trophy and keep West Ham in the Premier League. We’ve done that so I’m going to enjoy it.

“I genuinely don’t know what’s happening at the minute, that’s my honest answer.

“I’m completely blocked away from the whole situation because it would be totally wrong. I’ve still got two years left on my West Ham contract and until the day I go I’ll always respect that. That’s the main thing for me.

“The last two or three years it’s been non-stop about me – to read it myself is actually getting quite boring. Who knows what’s going to happen?

“It’s flattering to be wanted by a lot of clubs, but the badge on my chest is West Ham, I’ve got two years left on my contract and ultimately it’s up to the people above.

“Until the day I walk out of this club I’ll give absolutely everything and I’ll wear my heart on my sleeve for this badge.”