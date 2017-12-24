West Ham defender Winston Reid not dwelling on Newcastle defeat

Winston Reid has told West Ham to get Saturday's setback out of their systems quickly when they head to Bournemouth.

The Hammers' recent mini-revival under new manager David Moyes was halted by a 3-2 home defeat by fellow strugglers Newcastle.

Marko Arnautovic gave them a sixth-minute lead b ut the wheels fell off spectacularly as Newcastle raced ahead through goals from Henri Saivet, Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu. Andre Ayew, who had earlier missed a penalty, pulled one back but Newcastle held on for victory to leave West Ham 17th, a point and a place ahead of Bournemouth.

However, West Ham had previously taken seven points from tough matches with Chelsea, Arsenal and Stoke, and defender Reid wants to draw on those performances on the south coast. "You have to take your chances and we didn't, so we have to move forward and get some points away at Bournemouth," he said.

"It's tough and tight down at Bournemouth, so we have to go down there and pick up some points. "It's not going to be easy, but we have to go there and do what we had done in recent weeks, minus Saturday's game."

Manuel Lanzini is back in the West Ham squad for the trip to the Vitality Stadium. The Argentinian midfielder has completed a two-match ban after he was retrospectively charged for diving at Stoke last weekend.

Skipper Mark Noble could miss out again with a tight hamstring and defender Jose Fonte remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Press Association