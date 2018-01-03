West Ham boss David Moyes hails Andy Carroll after his double downs West Brom

David Moyes saluted Andy Carroll after his decision to recall the striker paid dividends.

David Moyes saluted Andy Carroll after his decision to recall the striker paid dividends.

West Ham boss Moyes gave Carroll his first start since November and was repaid with two goals to sink relegation rivals West Brom 2-1.

Carroll's first was a trademark header, leaping above Kieran Gibbs and Jonny Evans to power home Aaron Cresswell's cross. His second came in the fourth minute of stoppage time when he tucked in a low cross from a tight angle to secure three points which lifted the Hammers out of the drop zone.

Moyes said: "They were two great goals. "It was a great centre-forward's header, as good as it gets. I was a centre-half and I don't think you can stop that.

"And from a tight angle the second was a great finish." West Brom had taken the lead, with only their sixth goal on the road this season, after half an hour when James McClean cut inside from the left.

He waltzed past Winson Reid's weak challenge and, from the edge of the box, hit a hopeful shot which clipped the heel of Pedro Obiang and looped over Adrian into the net. West Ham were booed off at half-time but Carroll's heroics saw the hosts come from behind to win a home match for the first time since they moved to the London Stadium.

"It didn't look likely for long periods," added Moyes. "But I actually think we've been through a time when things haven't gone for us, and they went for us tonight.

"Some games will suit Andy more than others and I thought this one suited him. The boys are giving it a real good go to get results."

Albion boss Alan Pardew, still without a win from eight matches in charge, had wanted the Premier League to postpone the game as it came just two days after a gruelling 1-1 draw with Arsenal. "It was a tough last 20 minutes after they scored and their tails went up, and we were hanging on a bit physically and mentally," said Pardew. "It was heartbreaking for the players and it's difficult to offer them any comfort.

"The first half I thought was very good but in the second half we got tired mentally as well as physically.

"It's disappointing because they deserved at least a draw tonight." Striker Diafra Sakho was absent from the West Ham squad amid rumours of an imminent switch to Swansea. But Moyes said: "He's injured, he's got a cyst on his knee.

"I'm not in a hurry to sell anyone. I've not got a massive squad."

Press Association