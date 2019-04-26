West Ham aim to wreck Tottenham’s perfect record in their new home

Manuel Pellegrini has challenged West Ham to become the first team to beat Tottenham at their new stadium.

Spurs have won all three of their matches, without conceding a single goal, since they moved into their new home following their stint at Wembley.

West Ham would need to end a dismal away record, having not won on the road since the turn of the year, if they are to shock their London rivals.

Yet the Hammers were the first visiting team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates in 2007 and their fans will be desperate to pull off a notable north London double.

Boss Pellegrini said: “First it’s a big game because it’s a derby, of course. You have that motivation also. After that you must try to play well, as a big team, as a consistent team.

“We are not going to go to their stadium just to try and draw 0-0 and try not to concede goals, we are going to be the team we have been the whole season.

“Maybe you play away a little bit less attacking and have more players defending and you don’t have the mentality to believe you can win, maybe you have more draws.

“But it’s better to have just one mentality against every team, the way we played when we beat Manchester United, and now I hope we repeat that against Tottenham, thinking as a big team and playing as a big team.”

West Ham can welcome back fit-again trio Manuel Lanzini, Javier Hernandez and Aaron Cresswell.

Samir Nasri is due back next week while fellow midfielder Carlos Sanchez is close to returning from a long-term knee injury.

Jack Wilshere will be involved again after coming through his first appearance since December against Leicester last weekend unscathed.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been plagued by ankle problems all season but managed a late cameo in the 2-2 draw.

“Jack is continuing without any problems,” added Pellegrini.

“When he is fit and he can work normally and have no problems, of course he will make a difference.

“I always say that it is technical players who decide games. I think Jack is a very good technical player, a player who knows this league and that is so important. He will be the player that we need.”

Press Association