West Ham: Administrative oversights to blame for FA anti-doping breach charge

The Football Association announced on Tuesday afternoon that West Ham was alleged to have “failed to ensure its ‘club whereabouts’ information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months”.

The east London club swiftly issued a statement to make it clear the FA investigation did not involve any offence by a player, having been charged in relation to anti-doping Regulation 14(d).

“The breach relates to administrative oversights on the FA’s whereabouts system, for example a player’s address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to the FA in due course,” a West Ham spokesman said on the club’s official website.

“We would like to make it clear that the breach is a club administrative matter and does not concern any of our players.”