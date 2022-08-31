West Brom’s Irish striker Callum Robinson set for move before transfer deadline

Callum Robinson appears to be out of favour at West Brom and could move before tomorrow's transfer deadline. Photo: PA Wire

A number of Championship teams are trying to land Ireland striker Callum Robinson before the transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old still has three years left on his deal with West Brom but manager Steve Bruce has made it clear that Robinson has no future at the club.

Robinson has yet to start a league game for the Baggies this season after falling out of favour, though injury kept him out of the squad for Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Wigan.

Robinson's departure could be accelerated after West Brom today announced the signing of another striker Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford for an undisclosed fee.

He appeared to be on his way to former club Preston over the summer, but they were only interested in a loan move while West Brom wanted a permanent deal.

Cardiff City and Wigan are believed to be interested in Robinson while Preston, who have worries up front with just one goal scored in six league games, could also try to revive that deal and bring the international to Deepdale.

There is now more competition for places at West Brom with their signing of striker Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City, so Robinson is unlikely to be in Bruce's plans for the rest of the season, though Bruce said after the Wigan draw that no offers had been tabled for Robinson.

"There's been a lot of speculation about a lot of players. I've said since day one there's going to be a lot of turnaround, or whatever there's going to be. We've certainly had no offers, at all, so as far as I'm concerned he's part of the squad and will remain so," he said, though it's believed that interest in Robinson stepped up after the Wigan game with the deadline approaching.

Meanwhile, Waterford have added former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste to the squad for the rest of their promotion challenge.

The 36-year-old has played over 500 first team games in England, including one season in the top flight, with Blackpool in 2010/11, and new owner Andy Pilley has hailed his arrival.

“We have a very young and exciting side and feel with the addition of experience we can compete towards the end of the season with the play-offs in mind. Alex is a top professional who’s played most of his career in the top two leagues in England, to be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all," says Pilley.