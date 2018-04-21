West Brom v Liverpool – story of the match

Late goals from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon earned the Baggies a share of the spoils which leaves them eight points behind fourth-bottom Swansea with three games left, though their relegation could still be confirmed as early as Sunday.

Danny Ings’ first Premier League goal in 931 days was followed by Mohamed Salah’s 31st league goal of the season but Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded twice in the last 11 minutes.

Tweet of the match

7 - Salomon Rondon has equalled the record for most Premier League games scored in a single season without winning any of them (7, level with Jordan Ayew in 2015-16). Misfortune. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2018

Star man – Salomon Rondon

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – The Hawthorns

Worked tirelessly for his team and then was rewarded with a goal at the end.