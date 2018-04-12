West Brom turn to Giuliano Terraneo as Baggies plan recruitment overhaul

Giuliano Terraneo’s role as technical consultant will see him involved in a “complete review of the recruitment department” at West Brom, according to the club’s chief executive.

The 64-year-old Italian arrived at The Hawthorns on Thursday following the departure of technical director Nick Hammond earlier in the day.

Hammond became the latest casualty of West Brom’s calamitous campaign following the sackings in February of chief executive Martin Goodman and chairman John Williams and the more recent departure of head coach Alan Pardew. His position had come under pressure following the role he played in Pardew’s appointment in November.

Pardew, who worked under Hammond at Reading earlier in his managerial career, won only one top-flight match and left last week following a club record run of eight Premier League defeats which has left West Brom 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table. Chief executive Mark Jenkins, Goodman’s successor, said on the club website: “Giuliano joins us in what we all acknowledge will be a very important close season.

“He will assist in the recruitment of a new head coach and the re-structure of the squad. In the event of our losing Premier League status, it will be a squad we will want to compete strongly for promotion back to the top tier. “Giuliano will assist in the recruitment long-term of a new sporting and technical director and he will also be involved in the complete review of the recruitment department.”

Terraneo has joined West Brom on an initial six-month deal, which will be reviewed. The former goalkeeper has worked in similar roles in Italy at Monza, Lazio and Inter Milan, and has also been sporting director at Turkish club Fenerbahce. He said: “I am pleased to be able to accept the opportunity to help the club and its owners in the work ahead.

“West Bromwich Albion is a club with its own personality and it is important that everyone we recruit wants to work to that.”

Albion’s relegation from the top flight could be confirmed this weekend. First-team coach Darren Moore is in charge for the remaining five matches and he halted an eight-game losing streak with a 1-1 home draw against Swansea last weekend.

His side travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Press Association