West Brom holding out for a higher transfer fee for James McClean after rejecting Stoke City bid

West Brom have rejected a £4m bid from Stoke City for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, according to the Birmingham Mail.

West Brom have rejected a £4m bid from Stoke City for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The Derry native was linked with a move to Burnley last August and to Derby County in January but neither move came to fruition.

New Stoke manager Gary Rowett was the Rams boss when they tried to pry McClean away in the last transfer window. The 29-year-old, who has one year to run in his contract at the Hawthorns, is also a target for Cardiff City who were promoted to the Premier League.

McClean recently said he wanted to join up with Rowett at Derby earlier this year. He said: “I wanted to leave in January and made no secret of that. I told the manager and chief executive at the time that I wanted to go."

McClean featured in all six games that manager Darren Moore took charge of before the end of the season when he was caretaker and he may be keen to keep hold of the spirited attacker's services.

Online Editors