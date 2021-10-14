West Brom boss to talk to Callum Robinson about Covid-19 vaccine

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly win over Qatar at Aviva Stadium last Tuesday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Callum Robinson’s manager at West Brom, Valerien Ismael, says he plans to speak with Ireland’s five-goal hero over his decision not to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Robinson revealed last week he had chosen not to be vaccinated against coronavirus despite contracting the illness twice. The 26-year-old went on to score five goals for Ireland in their wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar last Saturday and Tuesday.

When asked if he had spoken to Robinson about his decision not to get vaccinated, Ismael said: “Not yet – we will speak about it. We will have time to speak, he only came back yesterday from international duty so it’s been difficult.”

“We can’t force anyone to take the vaccine and we need to respect the position of each person and not stigmatise him or make him look bad,” Ismael told local media.

“He has the right to take his decision. The only thing I can say is that I am fully vaccinated and the club provided early this week vaccination possibility for the players so the majority of our players are vaccinated now. So we have a good feeling but we need to respect everyone.

“When you are a public person and you work at a football team you need to make sure you protect yourself, protect your team-mates and protect your family because every day we are in contact with a lot of people. At the moment the only way we can protect ourselves is to get the vaccine. That’s my own thought on this.

“We need to protect team-mates, the squad, so we can carry on with the schedule and the games and with the training sessions. We don’t need the training ground being shut down for two weeks.”

Robinson is back in action on Friday night for a Championship clash with Birmingham.