West Brom boss Slaven Bilic hails new deal for Irish star Dara O'Shea

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says it's a boost for the club that highly-rated Irish defender Dara O'Shea has signed a new deal which keeps him at the Hawthorns until 2023.

St Kevin's Boys product O'Shea has impressed in the first team this season, especially in the Baggies' FA Cup win over Charlton in the third round and he's expected to feature again in Saturday's trip to play Premier League side West Ham.

And Albion have shown their faith in the player with a new three and a half year deal.

"I'm smiling as it's a boost for us," Bilic told the West Brom website.

"I rate him highly. Dara is definitely the future but not only that he is the present too - I count on him a lot.

"It's brilliant for us that he’s committed himself to us but it’s also great for him because I can’t see any better place for him than West Brom."

