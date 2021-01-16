West Brom boss Sam Allardyce urges players to build on their victory at Wolves

Sam Allardyce wants West Brom to build on their win at Wolves (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Boss Sam Allardyce called on West Brom to build on their dramatic derby win at Wolves and spark fear in their relegation rivals.

Matheus Pereira’s penalty double, either side of Semi Ajayi’s header, earned a 3-2 triumph at Molineux as Allardyce claimed his first victory in charge of the Baggies.

Fabio Silva and Willy Boly had given Wolves a half-time lead but they slipped to their sixth defeat in nine games.

Expand Close Sam Allardyce and assistant Sammy Lee were able to celebrate their first win with West Brom (Adrian Dennis/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam Allardyce and assistant Sammy Lee were able to celebrate their first win with West Brom (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Victory gave the second-bottom Baggies fresh hope in their battle against the drop and Allardyce wants them to push on.

He said: “You have seen what a point here and there has done for Brighton and Fulham. If you win two on the trot at this time of year it’s massive because it puts the fear of God up the teams above us.

“Three points gets us to 11 points so if the lads wake up in the morning and want to look at the table they can see we have double figures for the first time, at long last.

“Game-by-game means we have to pick up points in every game. We have given ourselves a three-point platform.

Expand Close Matheus Pereira scored twice from the penalty spot (Adrian Dennis/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matheus Pereira scored twice from the penalty spot (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“Certainly under these circumstances, the disappointing start to the season and me wanting to try to turn things around has given us a big boost internally. The fans can hopefully have a good weekend and we’ve given them something to cheer.”

Pereira opened the scoring from the spot after eight minutes when Boly felled Callum Robinson.

Rui Patricio stopped Robinson making it 2-0 from close range before Silva scored his first goal at Molineux since his £35million summer move from Porto, netting from close range after Boly’s flick.

Boly then gave Wolves the advantage two minutes before the break when he swept in after Albion failed to clear Joao Moutinho’s corner.

Expand Close Nuno Espirito Santo was disappointed with his side’s display against West Brom (Carl Recine/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nuno Espirito Santo was disappointed with his side’s display against West Brom (Carl Recine/PA)

But the Baggies’ second-half comeback stunned Wolves and they were ahead again nine minutes after the break.

First, Ajayi’s looping header levelled and then Pereira grabbed his second penalty after 56 minutes when Conor Coady fouled Robinson in the box.

Patrick Cutrone had a chance to grab a late point but his volley bounced over to leave Wolves 14th, 10 points above the bottom three.

“We don’t look at the table, we look at how we are doing things and we are not doing them well. We need to try to find better solutions,” said boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

“There is only one solution, to go to the training ground and work, analyse and find better solutions in the team.

“Of course I do (have confidence in the team). We are aware of the situation, we’re not in a good moment but confidence and unity will never go away.

“We started very badly in the second half and after that everything was very difficult for us.

“We are disappointed we didn’t achieve what we wanted to give the fans, a good game, performance and a result which can make them happy in these tough moments.

“Mistakes happen in football, now we are going to look at them and try to avoid them.

“What I put this down to is it’s football. Mistakes, bad decisions and requiring better solutions. This is what we are going to work on.”

PA Media