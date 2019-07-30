Wes Hoolahan set for overseas move after turning down Cambridge contract

Former Ireland star Wes Hoolahan has opted against taking up a contract with Cambridge United, and is set to move overseas.

Former Ireland star Wes Hoolahan has opted against taking up a contract with Cambridge United, and is set to move overseas.

The 37-year-old had been training with the League Two side over the summer, with manager Colin Calderwood keen to sign the former Norwich playmaker. However, Calderwood has today confirmed that Hoolahan turned down the offer of a contract and will instead pursue a move abroad.

Calderwood told the club website: "Unfortunately Wes is not going to sign for us.

"He told me yesterday. There's a nice opportunity for him and we’ve got no hold on him and it suits him and his family.

"We wish him all the best, it’s a blow for us as we had real hopes and every indication that he was going to be a very important factor in helping us achieve what we want to achieve this season.

"He never signed, he never crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s. I have no complaints, I really enjoyed having him around the environment, and he’s definitely helped everyone.

"What we have to do is take the moments he’s been here, as he’s really lifted and improved in that short period the standard of training and shown the rest of the lads different qualities that are required."

Hoolahan has been without a permanent club since leaving West Brom at the end of last season, having spent one campaign at the Hawthorns. Prior to that, he spent ten seasons with Norwich City, as well as playing for Blackpool and Livingston since leaving the League of Ireland.

Online Editors