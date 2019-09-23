Wes Hoolahan ruled out of Australian A-League action until next year

Former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan has been hit with the news that he won't play again for his Australian club until next year.

The 37-year-old had only recently joined A-League side Newcastle Jets, on a one-year deal, but he suffered an ankle injury in a cup game last week and his club have now confirmed that he'll be out for a number of months and will definitely miss the start of the league season next month.

"Wes Hoolahan will miss an extended period after suffering a major ankle injury during the FFA Cup Quarter Final loss to Adelaide last Tuesday night," the club said.

"Scans taken in the following days have shown the Irishman suffered major ligament and cartilage damage throughout his right ankle. Hoolahan underwent surgery in Sydney on Monday, and will now begin the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.

"Estimated return to play timeframes will be established by the club’s medical staff in consultation with the surgeon. But it is expected that Hoolahan won’t feature in the Hyundai A-League until the new year."

Online Editors