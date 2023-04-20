We’re still in scrap – Gary O’Neil won’t rest until Cherries pick up more points

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has stressed his in-form side will need to add more points to their current tally to secure Premier League survival.

Having won three of their last four matches, and each of their last two, the Cherries have 33 points, putting them six clear of the relegation zone in 14th place with seven fixtures of the campaign remaining.

O’Neil, who saw his men triumph 1-0 at Leicester and then 3-2 at Tottenham in the last two outings, told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with West Ham: “My full focus is just trying to win the next game.

“Whether it’s three on the trot or not, it doesn’t make any difference. We definitely need more points, 33 won’t be enough. We’re as we were two weeks ago before we beat Leicester and Tottenham.

“We’re just desperate to add another three. Nothing has changed or switched. We understand that we’re still in a scrap to make sure we’re in this division next season.

“This week is going to be a big one for us and it starts on Sunday where three points would give us another step towards achieving what we set out to.”

After the clash with a West Ham outfit currently lying one place and two points below them, Bournemouth then go to bottom side Southampton next Thursday, before hosting 16th-placed Leeds three days later.

The Tottenham match saw Matias Vina, who joined from Roma in January on an initial loan deal, make an impressive impact on his maiden Bournemouth start, opening his account for the club with a fine effort late in the first half to make it 1-1.

He subsequently came off injured early in the second period, and O’Neil said: “Matias Vina has done a couple of light days work after the bang on his back.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be a part of the matchday squad on Sunday, but we’ll wait and see.

“Ryan Fredericks will still be out, Junior Stanislas will also be missing as well. Hamed Traore won’t be available for the first game next week definitely. Apart from that, the squad is in a quite similar place.”