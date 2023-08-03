‘We’re not ruling anything out’ – Buckley admits Cork City manager hunt may continue after Doherty rejection

Liam Buckey knows Cork have it all to do

Liam Buckley has refused to rule out the prospect of Cork City hiring a new manager between now and the end of the season after an approach for Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty proved unsuccessful.

Independent.ie revealed yesterday that a weekend move for Doherty by the Leesiders led to discussions but the Dubliner opted to stay where he is.

City had previously stated that an interim management team headed up by Sporting Director Buckley would remain in charge for the rest of the season.

However, that stance appears to have changed with Buckley admitting today that all options are open and that it would be ‘helpful’ if a fresh voice joined the staff.

After a run of six league games without a win, City are lodged in the relegation playoff spot, six points behind Doherty’s Drogheda.

“We’re not ruling anything in or out,” said Buckley today, speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Shamrock Rovers.

“That’s an ongoing process. I’m here 10-12 weeks, we’re continuing to look at this situation. We will definitely have somebody in for next season. If it so happens that it’s this season, that’s well and good.

“It’s a work in progress. We’ve been busy for the last couple of months.”

Buckley dismissed the suggestion that it was ‘ballsy’ for City to approach the manager of a relegation rival, with owner Dermot Usher involved in the talks with Doherty.

“I wouldn’t call it ballsy. We’ve spoken to quite a few different people and he was one. Dermot had a chat with him and it wasn’t to be. It was for his own personal reasons. He didn’t apply for it. He was approached. It didn’t suit or whatever. It is what it is.

“It’s an ongoing process and we’ll assess it as we’re going along there. My job at this minute in time is to try and get the team out of the bottom two and if we avoid that, it will be great.”