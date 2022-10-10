‘We’re not happy about that at all’ – Stephen Kenny disappointed with ‘lack of transparency’ around Euro fixtures

Stephen Kenny has questioned the ‘transparency’ of the UEFA process for deciding Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures, believing that Ireland have been left at a potential disadvantage by not having a game on the final day.

Ireland have been landed with a tricky group for the finals, with Netherlands, France and Greece all teams to avoid from their respective pots with Gibraltar completing the five team pool.

As a consequence of the odd number, there will be a team sitting out each round of fixtures and Ireland will sit out both the first and last day of the campaign. It’s the latter scenario that irks Kenny who believes that the lowest seeded team should be in that position as it creates the possibility where a team like Ireland could have rivals knowing exactly what they need to do next November.

“I’m very disappointed with the lack of transparency around the last fixture,” Kenny told Off the Ball this evening.

“We don’t play on the last day. Holland play Gibraltar and France play Greece. If France need a draw against Greece they can take a draw. If Holland need to score four goals against Gibraltar they know that. We’ve no fixture. We’re not happy about that at all.

“If there is going to be an odd one out surely it has to be the lowest seed. It’s just not equitable. I’ve sought clarification but there’s very little feedback, that that’s just the way the draw is.”

Kenny is content enough to be dormant for the opening round of matches as it facilitates a greater lead-in time for the visit of France to Dublin.

However, he admitted that an away game against Greece in June was something else he wanted to avoid given the likely temperatures at that time of year. Kenny has asserted that Ireland’s preparations will have to factor in the heat with the manager admitting that the lead-in to this summer’s opening away day in Armenia wasn’t intensive enough to get out of practice players up to speed – especially for a game in warm weather.

“We wouldn’t have wanted Greece away in June, we saw fires ravage through Greece last summer, temperatures are really, really high in June,” said Kenny. “We didn’t want that one in June. That’s something we’re going to have to prepare for and acclimatise for.

“It’s six weeks after the Championship ends too so we’ll have to have a two-week lead-in. We need to go abroad to acclimatise in similar climatic conditions, with similar temperatures, the stakes are too high.”

Meanwhile, Kenny – who confirmed there are plans to eventually replace John Eustace on his coaching staff but no timeline – said that he had no issue with criticism of his work but referenced that he was not keen on certain comments which he feels are ‘agenda’ based.

“I’m alright with criticism. I’ve learned. Early in my management career, I probably struggled with it. I’m alright with it, I can handle it OK. I just don’t like agenda-based criticism which there can be plenty of that at times,” he said, before being asked to clarify what he meant.

“I’m not discussing that now but that’s what I don’t like or I don’t listen to but criticism is part of the job. As senior international manager, it comes with the territory, in other countries as well, not just Ireland. I’m not really willing to discuss it any further.”

Kenny confirmed he would be travelling to the World Cup in Qatar to watch France and Holland, despite his reservations around the awarding of the competition to controversial hosts. He offered a view that a boycott would serve no purpose from his perspective.

“I have thought about it. It’s something that I have to go to represent Ireland, to do the job to the best of my ability,” he said.

“It’s a great experience to go to the tournament, to study the teams and the way they play. But you’re asking a different question (re not attending). The thousands who have died in Qatar is incredible really. It’s something that we have to wrestle with. But by not going what are you achieving? I’m not sure.”