'We're going to beat Ireland all the way to the stone age'- Danish fans ready to hammer 'boring' Ireland
DENMARK fans are expecting an easy win against "boring" Ireland in tonight's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier.
Danish supporters converged in Dublin city centre today ahead of the match, and were confident of an easy victory in the must-win clash with Ireland.
As the supporters prepare for a packed Aviva Stadium, in what look like ideal conditions for tonight's 7.45pm kick-off, sparing a near miraculous win for Gibraltar against Switzerland, tonight's match in Dublin is winner takes all.
A win tonight would see Ireland join Denmark on 15 points in Group D, but because of Shane Duffy's late headed equaliser in Copenhagen, the Boys in Green would advance to the Euros by virtue of a better head-to-head than the Danes.
Unless Switzerland fail to beat Gibraltar, Denmark need at least a draw in the Aviva Stadium to automatically qualify, but Danish supporters in Dublin today were confident of getting all three points.
None of those donning red and white in Dublin were prepared to predict an Ireland win, and the majority that Independent.ie spoke to said they expected a comfortable victory, over an Ireland team they described as boring and limp going forward.
Online Editors
