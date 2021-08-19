Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, centre, in conversation with his backroom staff during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat to Flora Tallinn at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley says he has no doubts about his team's ability to qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League even though a dreadful defensive performance in Estonia has left them facing a seriously uphill task.

The Hoops trail Flora Tallinn 4-2 ahead of next Thursday's €3m decider in Tallaght with the League of Ireland champions punished for a seriously erratic showing.

Bradley's side looked to have escaped with a good result in the circumstances when Liam Scales pulled them within a goal with four minutes remaining but they conceded another to Martin Miller from the restart.

Rovers were also chasing a two goal deficit from the first leg in their Champions League showdown with Slovan Bratislava and they managed to level it on aggregate in Tallaght before a controversial late concession sent them out.

That has convinced Bradley all is not lost yet he accepted that the display in Estonia was below par although he had no regrets about his side's approach.

"We're definitely well capable of winning the tie, there is no doubt about that but it was individual mistakes tonight," he said. "It's very, very rare for this team to give up goals like that and tonight we have given four up. That's not good enough.

"We gave away four terrible goals from our point of view and if you do that at any level, especially this level, you don't deserve to win the game.

“I don’t think it’s anything to do with how we played the game, we gave away really really poor goals from individual mistakes. They are mistakes that we never make and unfortunately they’ve all come on the same night.

"We'll be fine. We had this in Bratislava. It's half-time and we're two down but we know what we need to do to win the tie. We're just disappointed with the goals we have given away. But we're two down, it's half-time and we've been here before."

Flora are bidding to become the first Estonian team to reach the group stages of a European competition. Bradley dismissed the suggestion they were underestimated - he said beforehand that Tallinn were superior to Slovan Bratislava.

"We respected them and we respected the game," he said.

"I think it’s very hard to win games when you make individual errors like that and give away goals like we gave away. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing."