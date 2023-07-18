‘We’re a physical team, but we’re not a dirty team,’ insists Ruesha Littlejohn ahead of World Cup opener

Ruesha Littlejohn sidles into a chair, still seemingly oblivious to her unwitting role in almost dismantling diplomatic ties between Colombia and Ireland.

At one stage in the fraught, often surreal aftermath of the infamous Friday fracas, an uncorroborated report online suggested that Littlejohn had called the Colombians “animalistic”, something which had been purportedly been rehashed on UK’s TalkRadio by her twin sister, broadcaster Shebahn Aherne.

“All I can say is I didn’t do any interviews as we weren’t to speak about it, so that was that,” she smiles.

“I’m not sure what’s really went on. I’m innocent. I’ve seen a few things on Twitter. If anything it just gives me a wee giggle. It’s done now, I’m looking forward to the Australia game.”

At least she’ll make it that far, hopefully Denise O’Sullivan too. A spanking bruise on her knee reveals the evidence of the opening yellow card which was dished out last Friday.

She got smacked in “a few places”, all in “one movement” – dastardly dexterity indeed.

“I don’t think I would say I was afraid,” she says, when reminded that her manager had said that was the main reason she withdrew her squad.

​“I would definitely say there was a concern. We’re a few days out from the World Cup, we’re at the World Cup.

“We’ve worked so hard to get here and I think it was probably for the best. We move forward and hopefully we’re all fit and well going into the Australia game.”

One last thing. Daniela Caracas had, amongst other things, characterised the Irish as “little girls”?

“I’m a big girl, I’m a strong girl, I’ll be fine. I think we all know we can handle ourselves. We are a physical enough team. But we’re not a dirty team.

“We’ll compete against Australia like they’ll compete against us. It’s a football game, played by the rule book. There is going to be VAR there. It’s going to be a clean, competitive game of football.”

Any kind will do her; she played more for her country than Aston Villa last season and hence is seeking what will be her 13th club this summer.

“It’s been an absolute write-off of a season, I don’t think it could be any worse really,” explains the Glasgow-born midfielder.

“I don’t know what I’m doing yet. So I’m very open-minded, I’ll just see what happens in this World Cup window and take it from there.

“In an ideal world, things go well and you have a few more opportunities. We’ll see.

“Obviously I suffered from that Achilles tendinopathy too which is ongoing. You’re always trying to keep on top of that.

“Even going into this tournament, that’s something you’re going to have to try and keep on top of. We’ve got a good group of girls in this team and this squad.

“But I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be playing anyway if Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion had been fit. I probably wouldn’t be playing. I’m 33 now, I’ve had a lot of ups-and-downs and I know how to manage these situations better now. A lot of football now is your mentality and working on your mental strength.

“You train as much as you need to but there are other ways of keeping fit.

“It’s sort of keeping your engine going and you do extra analysis and just that’s just when you’re an older player, you’re going to have tendon issues or flare-ups here and there.

“Ten years ago, I was probably never injured. But this is football, that is part of life.”

Ireland will be underdogs against a host side who were occasionally rampant against the French in Melbourne last Friday. That’s just how Littlejohn likes it.

“It’s important we know our strengths and play to our strengths, obviously we’re playing very tough opposition. We couldn’t have had a worse group probably.

“We’re playing at a World Cup. There are never going to be easy games but we would like to show what we can do too.

“I think a lot of people probably outside Ireland don’t expect much from us. But at the same time, that is OK.

“There is pressure on us. It’s our first major tournament. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult. We’re going to ride a few waves, weather a few storms, I’m sure.

“But we look at the players in this team and we know the quality that we have. We know what players can make stuff happen and hopefully we can play to our strengths.”

After a reminder that the last of her six goals was six years ago, a timely strike against the Matildas might see her emulate another famous Glaswegian who displayed a canny knack of scoring in major tournaments.

Ray Houghton, who lived in the Castlemilk area to the south, memorably netted Ireland’s first ever tournament goal for Jack Charlton’s original ‘boys in green’ against the English at Euro ’88; then stunning the Italians at the 1994 World Cup.

Littlejohn, from Old Drumchapel, to Glasgow’s north, could make it a Scots-Irish hat-trick.

“A ball might need to smack off me in the box and go in. I’d be delighted either way, it would be handy.”

Vera Pauw wouldn’t mind one bit.