Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal before World Cup

Arsene Wenger has revealed Arsenal have offered a “long-term” contract to Jack Wilshere and that his future will be decided before the World Cup.

The Gunners midfielder has less than three months remaining on his current deal and has been delaying signing fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

That led to an England recall and, although Wilshere was forced to withdraw from the squad for the March friendlies against Holland and Italy with a minor knee injury, Wenger believes the player’s future will be sorted soon. “I cannot give you any news because I don’t really know what is in his mind,” the Frenchman said when asked for an update on Wilshere’s contract wrangle.

“He has the freedom to make that decision, he knows I want him to stay.” Mesut Ozil was in a similar position to Wilshere earlier in the year but signed a vastly-improved deal to end speculation over his own future.

However, with Wilshere’s negotiations taking longer, Wenger insists players cannot simply be paid what they ask for.

“If you think like that, there’s no limitations anywhere,” he said.

Back to work 👊🔴 A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:49am PST “As a club. you want the players to stay and to be paid well, and I believe that everybody would agree that we pay our players very well.” The 68-year-old was more evasive on his own future, claiming his main concern at present is delivering Europa League success, with the first-leg of a tricky semi-final against Atletico Madrid coming up after this weekend’s Premier League visit of West Ham. “For us it’s absolutely vital to beat them (Atletico) and to have a chance to go into the final and win the competition,” he said.

“We have a big obstacle, a big hurdle in the semi-final. I would even say that Atletico Madrid are seen as the favourites to win the competition, but I believe that at our best, we can beat them.”

Arsenal v Ludogorets Razgrad – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Emirates Stadium “The last news I heard is that he is doing very well,” Wenger said after revealing he had not spoken to Cazorla since the Carabao Cup final. “I hope that certainly he will come back before the end of the season and we an make a check-up of where he stands. “Can he play again in the Premier League? I don’t know, I have to see how he responds to his injury. Honestly, I don’t know. I hope yes, but I don’t know.”

