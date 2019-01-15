Gabriel Jesus is determined to keep the goals and the wins coming for Manchester City.

We won’t let up in title fight, says City striker Jesus

The Brazil striker scored another two – taking his tally to seven in three appearances – as City beat Wolves 3-0 on Monday to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League back to four points.

The 21-year-old, who has now 14 goals for the season, said: “I am feeling good and my confidence is better for scoring goals.

“It’s important to me because I am a striker who plays for a big club with amazing players, management and staff, so I need to score goals – but I helped the team by playing well. The team played very well to win the game.

“We believe in every single game and every competition. We are training and working a lot for the moment when they give out the title at the end of the season.

“We are second in the Premier League and want to win it. We need to go on to the pitch in every single game and win it.

“We need to keep going, working hard and playing well if we want it to be us.”

City were never extended by a Wolves side who played for 71 minutes with 10 men after Willy Boly – scorer of a controversial goal off his hand when the sides drew at Molineux in August – received a straight red card for a poor challenge on Bernardo Silva.

But by the time of his dismissal the visitors were already 1-0 down, with Jesus having slid in a 10th-minute opener. He doubled the lead with a penalty before the break after Raheem Sterling was fouled and victory was wrapped up when Conor Coady turned a Kevin De Bruyne cross into his own net.

Having also beaten Liverpool this month and enjoyed emphatic cup wins over Rotherham and Burton, City have overcome the blip that saw them lose three Premier League games in December.

Such is their strength in depth that De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez were on the bench.

“Everyone is fit now and wants to play,” Jesus said. “It’s amazing, because you want to play but are happy for who is playing. We have amazing players and it’s difficult for the manager to pick players to play.”

Wolves captain Coady was at least pleased the visitors did not capitulate with 10 men and is now looking forward to Saturday’s clash with Leicester.

He told the club’s website, wolves.co.uk: “I thought the boys dug in to be honest. We had to battle.

“We’ve got a big game next week now, so we dust ourselves down this week, make sure we’re ready and try and get them on it.”

