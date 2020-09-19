We will do everyone in Ireland proud - Pauw

Full steam ahead: Katie McCabe warms up during a Republic of Ireland women’s training session at Stadion Essen in Essen, Germany. LUKAS SCHULZE/SPORTSFILE

Not all free hits are devoid of damage limitation.

As much as the Ireland players seemed loathe to deem today's women's Euro qualifier against Germany as inconsequential, the result won't affect their trajectory towards a first-ever major tournament.

Avoiding defeat away to Ukraine on October 23 will guarantee the Girls in Green a play-off shot at making the cut for the delayed finals in 2020.

Retaining first place, even as they sit on top of the table with three qualifiers left, was a non-starter from the moment they were grouped with the eight-time champions.

Hence it would appear that Vera Pauw's side have little to lose but much to gain by snaffling a result in Essen today.

"We will do everyone in Ireland proud no matter what the scoreline," cautioned Pauw yesterday before training at 15,000-seater stadium that will be empty.

Yet a landslide defeat, so near to that showdown in Kiev, carries the risk of deflating a side conditioned to good times under this regime.

The driver of Ireland's surge to an early lead at the summit of Group I was their 3-2 win over Ukraine at Tallaght last October, the first game at the helm for coaching stalwart Pauw.

Had the visitors, second seeds in the pool, arrived in Dublin not weather-beaten from back-to-back 8-0 hammerings by the Germans, then they mightn't have lacked their traditional verve.

For Ireland to convert that win into a seismic result, a result on the road must be carved out. They've taken care of the rest, beating Montenegro home and away and taking four points off Greece.

Ukraine, having got their Germany games out of the way, are playing catch-up, starting with last night's win in Montenegro, but they will still have to win 3-2 or by bigger margin when the best of the rest square up next month.

The sequence of games has left Ireland's three most difficult as their run-in. They conclude the campaign by hosting Germany on Tallaght on December 1.

"It's a massive game for us but so are the next two games," said Ireland captain Katie McCabe. "I view them all as Cup finals.

"Ukraine will be another massive game to make sure we take that second place. We're in a good place being top of the table and it goes to show the work the girls have put in.

"After all the work we've done on the training pitch in the build-up this week, we'll give Germany a good go.

Realistic

"We have to be realistic because Germany have won two World Cups and eight European titles.

"I even have one of the German players, Leonie Maier, as a team-mate at Arsenal but my main focus is concentrating on our own game-plan.

Ireland have never qualified a major tournament - reaching only one play-off back in 2008 when Noel King's side were beaten on a frozen pitch in Iceland - but even at 24, McCabe has been around the squad long enough to note the progress.

"We're getting results when needed and not conceding late goal anymore," she observed.

While the FAI have trumpeted the domestic league, the vast majority of Pauw's starters today will be based abroad - primarily in the Women's Super League.

McCabe's former underage teammate Denise O'Sullivan is now part of that showcase in England.

She had Irish colleagues Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett alongside her in the Brighton and Hove Albion side that held heavyweights Manchester City scoreless on Sunday.

"The girls really challenged themselves by playing in professional environments," adds McCabe.

"Denise has come back on loan from America and they got a brilliant result against City.

"It's the same for myself. I've teammates from many countries and we play at a very high level.

"Our league season at Arsenal has started well with two good wins," she added.

Germany v Ireland,

Live, RTÉ2, 1.0

Germany v Ireland: Three key battles

Diane Caldwell v Alexandra Popp

If Ireland are to have any hope of suppressing the German machine, then Caldwell must keep qualified zookeeper

Popp caged.

The Germany captain last year surpassed a century of caps by the age of 28 and Caldwell has branded her the best header of the ball in the world.

The Ireland veteran managed to shut out Popp when her SC Sand side last met Wolfsburg in December.

Denise O’Sullivan v Dzsenifer Marozsan

While O’Sullivan typically acts as the link between Ireland’s midfield and attack, the Cork native will be required to adopt a different approach against these powerhouses. Hungarian Marozsan is on a high after her Lyon side won a fifth successive Champions League and will have to be tracked to stymie her influence. Still, O’Sullivan gets a platform to prove why her manager considers her as world class.

Vera Pauw v Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

As players, Voss-Tecklenburg’s 125 caps and four European titles wipe the floor with Pauw but Ireland’s Dutch coach has a much more extensive and varied career in management.

Friction between the pair already started in midweek when Pauw accused her counterpart of dodging fair play by announcing four of her best players will concentrate their energies on Ireland before being excused from Tuesday’s trip to minnows Montenegro.

